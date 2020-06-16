Editorial Cartoon: Hope is Prayer
- By Gary Varvel | Creators Syndicate
Obituaries
Brian A. Bullock, 48, died at 9:40pm Saturday June 13, 2020 at his home in State Line, IN. He was born July 31, 1971 in Danville, IL. Brian was caring, funny, and always willing to help others. He loved spending time with his fiancé and children along with other friends and family. He will b…
Dorothy R. Foster, 99, died at Parkway Manor in Marion, IL, where she had resided for five years. She was born July 10, 1920 at Covington, IN the daughter of Finnie H. and Inez I. (Mettie) Stucker. Dorothy attended Covington Schools and resided at Covington and Veedersburg until retiring. Af…
of Hoopeston, Beverly L Rodgers, 62, of Hoopeston, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at home. Private family services at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at West Liberty Church of Christ. Burial in West Liberty Cemetery.
Rosemary Davis, 73, of Williamsport Indiana, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at OSF Sacred Heart Hospital in Danville, Illinois. Visitation will be from noon - 1:00pm on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams Street in Danville. Private family services …
Donald L. Smith, 89, of Danville passed away at 7:37 PM on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Donald was born on May 8, 1931 in Danville to Dale and Mildred (Darding) Smith. He is survived by two nephews, Jason and Jared Smith, both of Danville; and a cousin, Darre…
