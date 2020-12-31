Danville, IL (61832)

Today

A wintry mix in the morning will transition to mainly rain in the afternoon. Some icing possible. High 37F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations around one inch..

Tonight

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.