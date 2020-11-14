Editorial Cartoon: Georgia on my Mind
- By Lisa Benson | Washington Post Syndicate
Obituaries
Curtis L. Atkinson, 82, of Danville, passed away at 8:06am, Thursday, November 12, 2020, at his home. He was born on June 19, 1938, in Fairfield, IL, the son of George and Ruth Atkinson. He was wed to Emma Salinas on March 6, 1961. She survives. He is also survived by: his sons, James Atkins…
George Hazen Patterson, III,62, of Hoopeston, IL passed away at 10:28 A.M. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at his home. He was born October 13, 1958, in Danville, IL, the son of George and Suzanne (Davis) Patterson, II. He is survived by two daughters, Brandy (Trent) Kaeb of Cissna Park, IL …
