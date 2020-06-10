Editorial Cartoon: Deflated Idea
- By Tim Campbell | Washington Post Writers Group
of ARMSTRONG, died June 8, 2020, in Peoria. Graveside services 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Partlow Cemetery. Blurton Funeral Home, Potomac, is in charge of arrangements. www.BlurtonFuneralHomes.com
PERRYSVILLE, Ind. - Harold D. Miller, 88, of rural Perrysville, passed away at 12:42 a.m. CDT Monday, June 8, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Illinois. He was born on May 17, 1932 in Oakwood, Illinois the son of the late Cecil and Glee (Walton) Miller. Harold married Ellen K. Ho…
DANVILLE - Julie M. Waltzer, 49, of Danville, Illinois passed away at 4:47 am on Friday, June 5, 2020 at her home. Julie was born July 10, 1970 in Houston, Texas to Lemuel E. and Madalyn Crawford Simpson. She married Rodney R. Waltzer on September 17, 1999 in Plano, Texas. He survives. Also …
