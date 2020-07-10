Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Mostly sunny skies during the morning hours. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 88F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.