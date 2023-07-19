Indiana is not widely viewed as a prime location for nurturing national political figures. But it should be.
Four years ago, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg launched an unlikely bid for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination. He ran well, capturing a narrow but stunning victory in the Iowa Caucuses and a close second-place finish to Sen. Bernie Sanders in the New Hampshire Primary a week later.
But the realities of the delegate map caught up to him in South Carolina, where he ran poorly and decided to drop out and endorse Joe Biden. Still, it was a remarkable run that made him part of the national political conversation. Biden took note, and after winning the White House, chose him to be Secretary of Transportation.
As Buttigieg was waging his upstart national campaign, Indiana political veteran Mike Pence was poised to begin a reelection campaign as Donald Trump’s vice president. They were Hoosiers in high places, striving to make a mark for their country and state.
Pence lost his elected office in 2020 when he and Trump were defeated by Biden and his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris. His viability as a future Republican presidential candidate became tainted by his fractured relationship with Trump, who had pushed Pence unsuccessfully to refuse to certify Biden’s win in Congress, leading to the violent Capitol insurrection by Trump supporters on Jan. 6, 2021.
Undeterred by Trump’s ire, Pence recently launched his candidacy for the GOP presidential nomination against a slew of candidates, including Trump, who remains the heavily favored frontrunner.
Gaining traction will be a challenge for Pence in this crowded primary field. But his presence in the race marks the third consecutive presidential election campaign in which a Hoosier plays a prominent role.
High-profile candidacies bring substantial attention to the state, and Hoosiers have reasons to be grateful for it. As a reliably red state, presidential candidates have few reasons to visit, except for occasional fundraisers. Native sons or daughters always have a special link to their home states. That’s good for Indiana folks across the political spectrum.
Indiana has a history of their politicians excelling on the national stage. Two — William Henry Harrison and Benjamin Harrison — became president. Elwood’s Wendell Willkie was the Republican nominee in 1940; Huntington’s Dan Quayle was George H.W. Bush’s vice president. Terre Haute’s Birch Bayh was a strong contender for the 1976 Democratic nomination that was ultimately won by Jimmy Carter.
Buttigieg has since moved to Michigan, but his political roots remain in Hoosier soil. Pence’s political career will likely last beyond the 2024 campaign, no matter what happens with his candidacy.
Having home-grown politicians operating effectively at such high levels of politics is not something Hoosiers should take for granted. Their presence elevates the state on the political landscape and represents it well, no matter which party they represent.
The Tribune-Star, Terre Haute
