There are more than enough reasons for the people of Vermilion County to be anxiously wringing their hands.
COVID-19 is taking an awful toll on this county and other counties like it with lower than average vaccination rates for the virus. Last year produced an uptick in violent crime, gun violence in particular. The homicide rate was stunning for a county this size. At least a dozen people died of such violence in 2021. And political discord is rampant, fueled by some of our own elected public servants.
Yet Vermilion County has reasons to be hopeful for the future. There are those among us who, despite turmoil all around, are not afraid to speak and act in positive and inspiring ways.
One such person is Clara Graham, a Danville High School senior. Clara, the 18-year-old daughter of Damon and Abigail Graham, was recently selected as winner of the 2022 MLK Scholarship, a prize that provides her $4,000 to be used in pursuit of her higher education.
To win the prize, Clara had to compose an essay as part of her application for the scholarship which is sponsored by the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee. The prize is awarded each year at the committee’s community-wide service at St. James United Methodist Church in Danville. Clara was honored at the celebration and invited to read her essay.
Her words were nothing less than inspiring. Her essay began with these words:
“Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was an intelligent and assertive leader. Through his acts of selflessness, bravery, and confidence, he paved the way for students like me; students who are witness to social, economic and political inequality. I see the needs that need to be met in my community as well as globally. Daily, I strive to bring awareness to those needs and find ways to fill them. I’ve looked up to figures like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, Rosa Parks, Maya Angelou, and so many more my whole life. I hope to follow in their footsteps and help their legacy continue through my generation.”
The MLK Scholarship Committee obviously made a wise choice with its recipient. Not only is Clara bright and articulate, she demonstrates the ambition to advocate for causes she believes in. She is particularly interested in environmental issues in addition to those related to social justice. She backs up her words through her actions. She served as president the past two years of the Black Student Union at DHS. She also is involved with marching band, soccer, and an organization known as SAFE (Students Advocating for Feminism and Equality).
Clara plans to attend Illinois State University this fall to study sustainable agriculture.
Hopeful voices such as Clara’s are important in these unsettled and sometimes dangerous times. In those moments when we feel despair, it would be good to think about young people such as Clara who are energetically and enthusiastically marching into the future to take on the most difficult of today’s social challenges.
We congratulate Clara on her scholarship and heartily applaud her for all she is doing to prepare herself for what lies ahead. We suspect she has an extraordinary future ahead of her, and we are confident that her successes will be to the benefit of our wider community.
