Domestic violence is a scourge that plagues every community, and the intense social pressures of the coronavirus pandemic have made it worse. That Danville’s police agency is working on fresh and more innovative ways to combat the problem is an appropriate response.
When domestic violence raises its ugly head, its impact is broad-based in the community. It becomes a public safety issue, a mental health issue, a child services issue and a criminal justice issue. It tears deep into a community’s fabric.
Just ask a police officer. Most will tell you that among the most volatile situations they are called to is one in which an intense domestic dispute is underway. Emotions are high, perhaps even out of control. There are risks and dangers to everyone involved, including police officers. Far too often, officers become targets of the violence.
Last year, a Champaign police officer was shot and killed, and another officer seriously injured, while responding to calls of a domestic disturbance. The suspect in the case was also killed in return gunfire from police.
The dangers confronting police officers in domestic cases are very real.
As reported in the Commercial-News by our reporter Jennifer Bailey, Danville police recorded 3,225 domestic disturbance calls and 738 domestic violence reports in 2021. That’s more than two domestic violence reports each day, including many repeated calls from the same households. And that’s just city stats. County numbers are not included.
Those 2021 numbers saw a significant increase over the previous year, when there were 654 reports.
To its credit, the Danville Police Department is not being complacent about the problem. Chief Chris Yates plans to appoint a new Domestic Violence Officer, a move that will be part of a long-term Domestic Violence Initiative.
Six new police officers are to be hired under the COPS (Community Oriented Policing Services) grant the department recently received. That will allow veteran officers to be assigned to new roles, including the Domestic Violence Officer role.
The officer assigned to that new role will specialize in the dynamics of domestic violence in the community, according to Yates. The officer would ensure follow-up investigations and prepare the case for further review. The officer would also focus on victim resources as well as community education and domestic violence prevention. The position would additionally serve as a conduit of communication for the victims, police department and community resource agencies.
The officer will be a vital piece to the department’s Domestic Violence Initiative, Yates said.
When confronting domestic violence, Yates emphasized, there is no quick fix. A number of community resources must be involved, and all agencies involved have to remain diligent and persistent.
We applaud the police department’s initiatives, as well as those of other social service and criminal justice agencies in Vermilion County. These plans are worthy of community support so that problems related to escalating domestic violence incidents can be confronted in an aggressive and effective manner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.