A popular meme making the rounds of Facebook shows a row of Porta Potties on fire with the headline: “If 2020 were a scented candle.” It’s a suitable analogy. Few people can argue that this year stands as one of the most difficult for the United States and the rest of the world for a variety of reasons.
One of the most glaring reasons Americans feel so under siege is a lack of national leadership on the part of both major political parties. Instead of marshaling resources and inspiring residents to help one another, far too many elected officials focus solely on the upcoming election and the personalities — not policies — of those involved.
First and foremost is the COVID-19 pandemic. Several nations, including New Zealand, moved quickly to impose restrictions on people and businesses to slow the spread of the virus. Others, such as the United States, established no unified response to the disease.
Now New Zealand is free of COVID-19 while the U.S. continues to record high numbers of infections and deaths. With a few weeks at most, more than 250,000 Americans will have died from the virus. No leader has called for a national day of mourning. There has been no concerted effort to separate politics from science in an effort to keep people safe. No one knows how many of those victims might still be alive had national leaders insisted on a unified program to limit the disease. And experts say it will get worse before things get better.
Other events making 2020 a tough year include a record number of wildfires in the Northwest, with firefighters in Colorado still trying to contain the Cameron Peak Fire. It’s now listed as the largest in that state’s history. Wildfires also ravaged millions of acres — and thousands of homes — in California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Utah, Wyoming, Montana and Arizona.
The fires killed dozens of people and destroyed entire communities, with firefighters putting their lives at risk day after day.
Along with fires came a record number of storms that crashed into the Gulf and Atlantic. One section of Louisiana suffered through two hurricanes within just a few weeks of one another. Many people were left homeless. Residents went without electricity in some areas for weeks. Roads and bridges were washed out. Storm damage from wind and water was widespread.
If a leader from either political party called for a national relief effort to help those devastated by fire and rain, we missed it.
Have we become so calloused to tragedy now that we just ignore it? Is it someone else’s problem as long as it didn’t happen in our town? On our street?
The national news media could do more to spark national compassion as well. The news events themselves receive great coverage, but the aftermath sometimes goes ignored. In-depth information on the events can be hard to find.
If national leaders are too busy pursuing their own political power to do what they were elected to do — serve the public — then it is up to the rest of us to deal with the real issues.
Contribute what you can to relief organizations such as the Red Cross. Wear a mask when you go out in public, to protect both yourself and others from the virus. Donate to local food banks. Spend money at locally owned businesses. Tip well.
America has survived tough times before. It will survive 2020 as well in the same way as it has all of its past challenges — because the people of the United States will come together to care for one another.
