If you’re filling out a Christmas wish list this year, it’s likely one of your top wishes is that the COVID-19 pandemic would go away and stay away.
The world is weary of this public health threat that has brought so much sickness, death and misery to the planet for almost two years now. While there are more protections available against the coronavirus than there were a year ago, the pandemic remains in full force as the virus hones in specifically on those who are unvaccinated.
Wish all you want, but COVID-19 is not going away. In fact, there are ominous signs that a new surge is underway. That’s not good news anywhere, but especially in places such as Vermilion County that lag so far behind in residents getting vaccinated. Public health and medical providers in Danville and surrounding communities are facing another grim and torturous winter caring for people who refuse to care for themselves.
With one more month to go in 2021, this has already been a bad year for COVID-19 cases and deaths. The most recent local death toll is 213, and the total case count is poised to go over 16,000 since the pandemic began in March 2020.
At the end of last year, there had been 77 local deaths and just over 5,500 cases. And that was before the vaccines were widely available. With 2021’s death toll currently at 136, the numbers clearly point to a pandemic of the unvaccinated. The vast majority of people who contracted COVID-19 or died from the virus in the past year have not been vaccinated.
Public health officials are now beginning to report the transmission effects from the Thanksgiving holidays, where more people were gathered closely indoors. Further complicating the current framework is the approach of a new variant, called Omicron, which was first identified in Africa and Europe but has already been detected in the U.S. and other countries around the world.
Infectious disease experts have said the coronavirus won’t be significantly hindered in its spread among the unvaccinated until vaccination rates approach 80 percent or higher. The U.S. vaccination rate is hovering near 60%. Illinois’ overall rate matches that. But a number of counties, including Vermilion, are far lower. The current local rate is less than 40%, the lowest of surrounding counties.
Vermilion County could face a difficult few months as the virus works its way through the unvaccinated population. More people are destined to die because too many people won’t take the responsible step of getting themselves and their families vaccinated. In addition to the threat to public health, the persistence of COVID-19 cases will continue to put unnecessary pressures on the health-care system, schools and businesses.
There is a way for circumstances to get better here. But it depends on the decisions of the unvaccinated.
COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, free and easily obtainable. Let’s hope more people locally will ease their resistance and do their part to help stem the tide of this relentless disease.
