A quarterback who completes only 25 percent of his passes can’t expect to win many games. Chances are better than good that a basketball player who shoots 18 percent will spend a lot of time on the bench watching others succeed.
So what happens in a community where voters don’t bother to find five minutes to cast a ballot?
Danville and Vermilion County voters went to the polls on April 4 to select municipal leaders, to pick school board members and to decide whether to add a 1 percent sales tax designed to benefit local schools.
Congratulations to the candidates — winners and all the rest of them — for running good campaigns and stepping up in an effort to serve as leaders.
The voters who did cast ballots also deserve a round of applause. They were few and far between.
According to unofficial numbers posted on the websites of the Danville Election Commission and Vermilion County Clerk, fewer than 25 percent of registered voters marked a ballot. That means three out of four people eligible to vote decided it wasn’t worth their time to do so.
In Danville, 24.66 percent — 4,436 — of the city’s 17,988 registered voters cast a ballot. In Vermilion County, the numbers were even worse. Of the 28,730 registered voters, only 5,176 — 18 percent — bothered to vote.
In the city’s 25th precinct — an area on the east side between East Voorhees and East Fairchild streets that includes Fair Oaks Public Housing Complex — only 29 of the 507 registered voters showed up at a polling place.
The city’s 7th precinct — on the far northwest corner from West Newell to roughly Boiling Springs Road — recorded the best turnout with 46.95 percent. Of the precinct’s 622 registered voters, 292 cast a ballot.
What kept voters away from the polls? Competitive races could be found on almost every ballot in every community, and the countywide vote on the proposed 1 percent sales tax to benefit schools — which was defeated, by the way — surely served as an incentive for people to vote both pro and con.
The actual voting process isn’t difficult. Marking a ballot takes only a minute or two, and city precincts had touch-screen machines that required even less time.
The weather was decent with no thunderstorms or blizzards to force people to stay inside.
Good races, important issues, easy voting process and good weather, but people stayed home. More than 13,500 registered voters stayed home in the city and an even larger number — more than 23,500 — didn’t vote in the county. That allows the voices of the relative few who did vote to speak much louder than they should.
Many people might be convinced their vote means little. Political rhetoric in America these days contains falsehood after falsehood about “stolen” elections, making people wonder why even bother to vote. New rules in some states make it more difficult to vote by mail or to vote in advance, discouraging even more potential voters.
All this serves to erode the foundation of our republic. When people don’t believe elections are fair and impartial, they stay away. Their absence allows political schemers to muscle their way into positions of power, changing rules so that elections no longer matter.
The privilege of casting a ballot should be treasured. Voices of reason and fairness across the political spectrum must work harder to restore the people’s faith in the election process. Not voting is not a solution.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.