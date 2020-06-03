Illinois voters who want more and safer options for casting ballots in the fall general election are on the brink of getting just that.
A bill passed by both chambers of the state legislature last week is awaiting Gov. JB Pritzker’s signature. If he signs it, which he is expected to do, voters will have the benefit of significant changes in vote-by-mail rules and regulations.
While Illinois already has a strong and successful vote-by-mail system, this bill takes it up a notch by requiring local election officials to mail or email vote-by-mail applications by Aug. 1 to any voter who cast a ballot in 2018, 2019 or 2020, and voters who registered or changed addresses after the March primary. It also states that by Sept. 15, the state must send a notice to anyone who received an application but has not yet responded.
Public safety is of paramount importance and it’s impossible to know at this point what will be happening with the coronavirus pandemic when Nov. 3 rolls around. This bill urges voters to avoid crowded polling places this fall and provides them with multiple options, depending on how the voter decides to complete the polling process.
After completing the application process, voters would be sent ballots by mail. Completed ballots are then returned via mail or to new collection sites that would consist of boxes placed in locations by local election officials.
For those who prefer voting in person, the bill allows election officials to provide curbside voting. Voters would merely drive up to the location, be handed a ballot and fill it out in their cars.
The bill carries a hefty price tag — more than $16.7 million — which will be paid for from funds received from the federal CARES Act for elections. It’s a worthy investment in the health and safety of Illinois voters and will help ensure no one is kept from the polls out of fear of being exposed to a potentially deadly virus.
We understand objections from Republicans, who expressed reasonable concerns about cost and election security. The final bill in front of Pritzker reflects a compromise that primarily demonstrates concerns for safety but also gives voters a variety of options when exercising their rights.
The people of Danville and Vermilion County can rest assured this bill meets their needs, and will protect voter safety and election security.
