In the span of several heartbeats, the lives of two teenagers ended and the future for four others became potentially one of decades in an Illinois prison. And all for the desire for a few dollars.
That’s the result of a plan by five young men — ranging in age from 15-19 — to rob another 19-year-old.
A Vermilion County jury recently found Dustin Cooper, 16, of Danville guilty of murder in the death of Wyatt Bailey, 19, of Oakwood, and of Clayvonte Sloan, 15, of Rantoul. Vermilion County Circuit Court Judge Derek Girton sentenced Cooper to 40 years in prison for his role in the incident.
According to testimony during Cooper’s trial, five Danville teenagers planned to rob Bailey in January 2021 under the pretense of selling him marijuana. As the transaction began, an altercation erupted and shots were fired.
Bailey, despite being shot in the legs, managed to fire back at his alleged attackers, wounding Sloan. Bailey fell to the ground with his injuries, and that’s when police said Cooper shot Bailey in the chest before fleeing with the others.
Shortly after the shootings, police stopped the car Cooper and Sloan were riding in. Medical assistance was called for Sloan, who later died at a local hospital. Police found weapons, including Bailey’s gun, and marijuana in the car. Another gun was found nearby.
Cooper is the first of the four survivors to be tried. Cooper was tried as an adult, as will two others, while the fourth teenager will be tried as a juvenile.
Two young lives lost, four young lives possibly changed forever in a moment. Lives forfeited in exchange for a few dollars.
What can be done to prevent a similar situation from occurring again … and again?
There are plenty of people talking about the violence in our communities, even small, quiet villages such as Oakwood. There are town hall meetings, prayer vigils and marches to bring attention to the problem. Yet the bullets continue to fly and blood continues to flow.
There will never be enough police officers to stop these types of incidents. There are too many guns that are easily accessible, legally or not, to those willing to use them without a thought of the consequences. Selling drugs will continue to offer the lure of money for relatively little effort — although the risk obviously is high. And long prison terms do not seem to deter many from pulling the trigger.
What can possibly motivate people, the younger generation in particular, to turn away from this senseless violence?
Education remains available for those who want to take advantage of the opportunity. So do jobs. Yet the culture of gun violence continues. This isn’t an issue easily conquered from the outside. All the well-intentioned efforts directed to end gun violence so far don’t seem to be working. Answers must come from those who see guns as a solution.
How many more lives will need to be lost before that will happen?
