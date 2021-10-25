In 2020, voters in Vermilion County encountered a congressional election in which the seat was open. Incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. John Shimkus chose not to seek reelection, leaving the race a free-for-all.
Mary Miller of Oakland was the Republican nominee and easily dispatched her Democratic opponent. That was not a monumental or even mildly impressive feat. President Donald Trump polled well in Republican areas of Illinois such as Vermilion County, so it was no surprise that whomever was on the congressional ballot in traditionally GOP districts would prevail.
Much has changed in Illinois politics since the 2020 election. The U.S. Census showed Illinois lost population, and the decrease was enough to cost it a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. That left the Democratic-controlled state legislature to redraw district maps to account for population shifts and the loss of the House seat.
Democrats got their mapping machine out of the closet and have been producing some wildly gerrymandered districts. The most recent congressional map shows that Vermilion County may be destined to have yet another representative in the U.S. House after the 2022 midterm elections. Miller’s district has been renumbered to the 16th and modified geographically to take in areas around her Oakland residence, then snake around Champaign County and into the more conservative areas to the west.
Vermilion County, meanwhile, remains in a drastically redrawn 15th District in which Rep. Rodney Davis, a Republican from Taylorville, is the incumbent. If Davis is not satisfied with how his district has been changed, he has indicated he might run for the GOP gubernatorial nomination next year. IF that happens, Vermilion County voters would again be seeing an open-seat election.
If all that makes your head swim, you are not alone. Gerrymandering and its devious machinations rarely serves the voters’ interests and almost always serve the interests of the party in power. In Illinois, the Democrats are doing their best to enhance their party’s power for the next 10 years. Across the border in Indiana, the Republicans have manipulated maps to give themselves far more power than vote results would suggest is appropriate.
Voters would be better served by independent redistricting commissions in both states. But the law gives political parties in power those redistricting duties, and without a major uprising from voters in each state, that’s unlikely to change in the near future.
Illinois lawmakers will be meeting this week to hammer final details on maps for the next 10 years.
Vermilion County is almost certain to remain in a Republican district. But if political traditions hold to form, voters here could still get a fresh face representing them in the U.S. House of Representatives beginning in 2023.
