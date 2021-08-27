Vermilion County’s COVID-19 case count, fueled by the delta variant that’s sweeping through vulnerable populations, has seen an unfortunate increase. In addition to cases being up, so are deaths and hospitalizations.
What makes the trend so disappointing and disturbing is that it didn’t have to be this way.
This late-summer surge of the coronavirus is primarily attacking those who are unvaccinated. The COVID-19 vaccines made available for emergency use last winter brought great protection to those who were willing to take responsible action and be vaccinated. Those who, for whatever reason, have declined the vaccine so far are the very ones who are suffering the consequences now and giving themselves the opportunity to infect others as well.
Vermilion County’s vaccination rate is 34.26%. That rates us as among the lower counties for obtaining the vaccines. While there are a number of counties that are lower — even much lower — this county still sits near the bottom. The Illinois rate is 52.83%. If Vermilion County was closer to that number, more of its people would not be suffering with illness this summer.
People give any number of reasons for not being vaccinated, including that the vaccines had not yet been fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
Early this week, that excuse vanished when the FDA gave full approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Full approval of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will follow soon. Let’s hope the vaccine reluctance for that reason will soon vanish as well.
We’re not naïve. Many will refuse this vaccine no matter what. The resulting resurgence of the virus has forced leaders such as Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker to take the undesirable step of reinstituting mask mandates and other mitigation actions. It should never have come to this. But it has.
We hope the FDA’s vaccine approval will nudge more folks to get their shots. Whatever it takes, Vermilion County needs to do better.
