By even the most notorious of gerrymandering standards, the state’s Democratic Party machine in 2021 clanked out a congressional clunker, at least as far as Danville and Vermilion County are concerned.
The challenge posed this year was for mapmakers to preserve Democratic dominance in the congressional delegation while eliminating an entire district. That came about because Illinois lost population between 2011 and 2020, and that triggered the reduction in congressional representation.
Illinois remains one of the most populous states in the nation at 12,812,508. But the past decade saw a measurable drop of 18,124 people since 2010. That’s not a gigantic number in relative terms, but enough to bring about a decline in representation in the U.S. House of Representatives for the next 10 years. Rather than the 18 House seats the state has held the past decade, it will now have 17.
Most of the population decline came in the southern portion of the state, so it makes sense for that region to lose the congressional seat. And Democrats did use their power of map manipulation to shore up diversity in some districts in and around Chicago in order to ensure their electoral advantage.
But the bizarre nature of the congressional map leaves much to be desired in terms and balanced geographical representation.
Vermilion County sports one of the worst examples of mapmaking in 2021. For the first time in decades — probably longer — the county is divided into two congressional districts. The new map, signed recently into law by Gov. JB Prtizker, shows the boundary between two districts slicing east to west across the southern part of the county just below Danville and Westville. The areas above the line will now be in House District 2. Below the line, where communities such as Georgetown are located, with be in District 15.
Adding to the strangeness of the map is that the northern part of the county (Danville, Westville, Hoopeston, etc.) will be in a district that stretches north to Kankakee and up to Chicago’s south suburbs. The southern portion is part of a district that meanders northwest to the Iowa border, and then southwest to the Missouri border. It’s a district separated by yet another district that spans from the eastern St. Louis suburbs to Springfield and on the Champaign.
Vermilion County is a solid Republican area and has long been represented by Republican members of Congress. Its current U.S. rep is Mary Miller of Oakland. There is no good reason for the county to be divided like this.
The current member of Congress in District 2 is Democrat Robin Kelly, who lives in the Chicago area. If she seeks reelection and wins, the Danville area would go from being represented by a conservative Republican to a liberal Democrat. It will be an interesting dynamic.
The incumbent in District 15 is Rep. Rodney Davis, a Republican from Taylorville. He has indicated he will run for reelection next year.
Redistricting should be a function of an independent commission that draws maps according to political and geographic balance. Given the harsh divisions political separating our country right now, that is unlikely to happen in the near future. If Vermilion County is looking for a bright spot with the new maps, it’s that it will be represented in Congress by two members rather than one, and the representation will cross party lines. That will give all local voters something to love — or hate — in coming years.
