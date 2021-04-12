The number of Vermilion County adults who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 was nearing the 20% mark as a new week began, a plateau that signifies a notable achievement for the community in its effort to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
While this represents progress, there is a long way to go. A very long way.
Medical experts at Duke University explained in an interview published last week that the vaccination rate for Americans needs to reach 70% to 85% for the nation to attain a level known as “herd immunity,” or community immunity, as Dr. Emmanuel Walter Jr., chief medical officer at the Duke Vaccine Institute put it.
Vermilion County’s full vaccination rate mirrors the national rate, which is about 19% of the population. Among Americans ages 65 years and older, nearly 55% are fully vaccinated. Vermilion County is tracking just below that rate at about 53%.
The number of Americans willing to be vaccinated has nearly doubled since December, when the first doses were administered.
Still, an NPR-Marist College poll released last week showed that 1 in 4 respondents would decline a vaccination if offered outright.
Public health officials reacted with concern that such reticence could risk the country’s ability to reach herd immunity, which would occur when enough people become immune to COVID-19 to leave its further spread unlikely.
Thus, any sectors of the population pitching in to get vaccinated is crucial.
With the eligible age of vaccination now lowered into the teen years for most locations, we hope the local vaccination rate will improve greatly. The benefits of those young people getting vaccinated are tangible, to the students themselves and the lives and livelihoods of others.
The impact of people choosing to get vaccinated matters throughout daily life in Vermilion County, Illinois, the U.S. and beyond. A return to the normalcy every human being craves right now hinges upon putting to use the available tools to suppress the virus.
As of Sunday, a total of 13,892 people ages 16 and older had been fully vaccinated in Vermilion County. Some surrounding counties in Illinois and Indiana are doing better. Some are doing worse.
We urge everyone who is eligible and has not yet begun the vaccination process to take this important step so rates can continue to climb. Residents should encourage relatives, friends, neighbors and coworkers to get their vaccinations, and schedule an appointment for the free shots by going online to vchd.org or checking with local medical clinics and pharmacies.
A version of this editorial first appeared in the Tribune-Star, Terre Haute, Ind., on Saturday. It has been adapted for use in the Commercial-News.
