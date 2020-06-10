Somebody had a great time at Winter Park over the weekend.
It looked like a nice barbecue, by all the signs left behind: slabs of meat, a package of hot dog buns, empty juice bottles and pop cans, catsup and steak sauce, a package of napkins, children’s plastic toys, and even two grills with a bag of charcoal and can of lighter fluid.
These were scattered around the pavilion — and into the parking lot —and littered the tables.
Why did the picnickers flee so suddenly that they couldn’t even pack up the food, grills and toys? There were no tornado warnings, no sudden downpour, no alien invasion. An emergency call? Surely one person could have stayed behind to clean up the mess so the park workers wouldn’t have to deal with it.
A park worker surveying the scene shook his head and said, “You gotta have respect.”
Respect. That’s the bottom line.
Vermilion County has a beautiful network of parks, but people need to respect them. They need to follow the rules and clean up after themselves.
People use the parks for exercise, for quiet reflections, for a chance to enjoy the greenery, and the sports/playground equipment.
A pavilion and parking lot littered with food wrappers and aluminum cans (and, sometimes broken bottles) — not to mention uneaten food! — that’s a blight on the beauty of our parks.
Those who need to see this editorial probably won’t. So, we implore our intelligent readers to set a good example to the slobs, and encourage their own families, friends and acquaintances to treat the parks as if they were their own front yards (or better). Adults need to set a good example to the children.
In an ideal world, park staff or volunteers would be on hand constantly to maintain order. Or, even a camera security system would be a plus. In the real world, however, park users need to lend a hand.
The Illiana area is blessed to have a beautiful park system. Treasure these outdoor jewels — keep them clean and shiny.
Treat them with respect.
