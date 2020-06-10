DANVILLE - Julie M. Waltzer, 49, of Danville, Illinois passed away at 4:47 am on Friday, June 5, 2020 at her home. Julie was born July 10, 1970 in Houston, Texas to Lemuel E. and Madalyn Crawford Simpson. She married Rodney R. Waltzer on September 17, 1999 in Plano, Texas. He survives. Also …