Few people can influence the future of others the way teachers do. Teaching in a classroom requires years of extra education in college, and learning even more on the first few months on the job.
The results for students can carry them to success after they graduate.
The rest of us, however, can at contribute to the success of others on a somewhat smaller scale by becoming an adult tutor for The Reader’s Route, the adult literacy program at Danville Area Community College.
After a few hours of training, The Reader’s Route pairs tutors with students ages 17 and older who read below the ninth-grade level. Using materials provided by the program, tutors help their students master basic reading skills. Opportunities to tutor also include math and helping students who learn English as a second language.
The tutor and student meet for an hour or two each week at the DACC campus in Danville or the college’s learning center in Hoopeston.
There’s no cost to become a tutor, but the rewards are significant.
Watching a student’s reading skills and confidence grow week after week is inspiring. Tutors help students learn the tools they need to find better jobs. Some go on to earn their GED. The lessons open doors that can lead to college as well.
Education allows successful students to provide better lives for their families. Some former students even return to the program as tutors themselves.
A few hours each week can provide a lifelong gift to someone who might otherwise never be able to break out of poverty. Today’s workplace relies so much more on brain power than ever before. Being willing to show up every day and work hard remain important traits, but education provides the key to the best jobs.
Few other ways exist to directly improve the lives of others. Adult tutors don’t just improve the lives of their students. They also improve the lives of family members and of future generations.
Those interested in investing and hour a week to help others should contact Paula Padjen, literacy coordinator at DACC, by calling 217-443-8899 or send an email to ppadjen@dacc.edu
A tutor’s small investment of time pays big dividends to students and to the community.
Commercial-News Editorial Board
