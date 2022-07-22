Vermilion County, along with the rest of Illinois, faces the challenge of finding enough teachers to fill classrooms during the coming school year. According to a recent Illinois Board of Education report, there are about 5,300 openings posted by state schools with the beginning of a new school year just weeks away.
A quick check of Vermilion County schools shows the need for about 70 certified personnel among county schools, with other openings for support staff.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill earlier this year requiring all schools to offer a starting salary of $40,000 per year beginning in 2023. The bill also requires annual increases in that beginning salary based on the U.S. Department of Labor’s Consumer Price Index for Urban Consumers.
Even with that significant financial boost, prospective teachers can be wooed away into other professions with even higher pay.
Nancy Latham, associated dean for the University of Illinois’ College of Education and executive director for the Council on Teacher Education, recently told the Chicago Tribune: “When teachers are saying, ‘I can go to Amazon and make $22 an hour — I’m out of here,’ how do we respond?”
A job that pays better than teaching, and carries significantly less stress and aggravation — and a work week of just 40 hours — serves as a strong alternative to even the most dedicated teacher. Add to that the frustration of politicians and parents who continue to dictate policy even though they know little to nothing about education method, and the balance can easily tilt toward the door and away from the classroom.
Teachers also must deal with the stress created by the threat of school shootings. Teaching 5-year-olds they must climb through a window and run to a nearby safe place is no one’s idea of what children should be learning.
What will happen unless the trend of dedicated teachers leaving the profession can be reversed?
Class sizes are likely to grow, limiting even further a teacher’s ability to work one-on-one with students who could benefit from extra help. Small school districts will find it more and more difficult to attract teachers, especially in areas such as math, science and special education.
Test scores will not improve, causing even more intervention by politicians. Each child learns in a different way, a concept lawmakers don’t seem to grasp well. They continue to insist on standardized tests that, in turn, force teachers to teach to the test. Real learning is left behind as partisan political grandstanding becomes the priority.
And children will learn less. Classes of 20 students or less allow more time for teachers to teach. Larger classes require more time spent on discipline and other issues, and often allow less talented students to be left behind as the majority of pupils learn what will be on the next test.
The situation creates a significant concern. The future of us all will depend on how well students of today can grow to become successful adults. Americans must be willing to commit appropriate funds and give educational experts the leeway to create an environment of real learning.
The idea of good, free public education helped America become a great nation. That standard of excellence will be difficult to maintain unless significant changes occur soon.
