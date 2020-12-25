Everyone looks forward to the new year 2021 that begins in a week. This year, 2020, will go down as one of the toughest for many people. The COVID-19 pandemic stretched its deadly reach into so many homes. A record number of hurricanes raked the Gulf and Atlantic coasts of the United States. And massive wildfires destroyed thousands of acres and hundreds of homes across the West.
The combination of restrictions designed to prevent the spread of the virus and the sour ripple the virus sent through the economy created huge burdens for many local residents.
People who never faced financial difficulties before find themselves unable to pay their rent or mortgage and their utility bills. And local food banks continue to see demand grow week after week.
Many of us made contributions during the past several weeks as holiday appeals could be seen and heard from many local organizations that help those in need. But those organizations also saw the usual number of donations shrink. People stayed at home or had to deal with financial obligations of their own that prevented them from making donations as usual.
The holidays will soon be in the past, and the appeals for contributions from those local organizations will fade. But the needs of our family, friends, neighbors and fellow residents will not.
Even as we prepare to turn the calendar to 2021, please consider making another contribution to your favorite charity.
There are a number of good local groups deserving of your support, but consider making a donation to a local food bank as a way to make an immediate difference. People with limited income can stretch their dollars further, allowing to pay other important bills such as rent, utilities and prescriptions, if they can find a way to feed their families.
Local businesses and churches help support these food banks, including such national chains as Walmart and Meijer. Adding your dollars to those existing efforts allow the food banks to reach even more of those in need.
No donation is too small. And small donations add up quickly to make a big difference for those in need. No one in America should go hungry. Your donations will help ensure that doesn’t happen in our community.
