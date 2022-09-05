Residents in Vermilion County, along with those in Fountain and Warren counties in Indiana, might not notice it every day, but the dollars they contribute to the annual United Way of Danville Area campaign provide a variety of assistance all year long to their neighbors.
The annual campaign kicks off in earnest 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, with United Day for United Way on Temple Plaza in downtown Danville. Also, the three local Neuhoff Media radio stations will air updates throughout the day.
The campaign set a goal of $500,000 to help fund programs of a number of member agencies.
The groups that benefit from the United Way’s efforts help meet the needs of local residents from infants to senior citizens.
The agencies put United Way donations to work to support residents in need, to help improve their health and to offer them opportunities to grow and learn.
Dozens of volunteers will fan out across the three counties served by the local United Way to encourage coworkers, neighbors and families to give to the campaign.
This year’s campaign chairman is Carly Goodwin, an assistant vice president at Iroquois Federal in Danville.
Donors can make a one-time contribution, sign up for regular donations through their pay check or use the United Way’s Round Up program that connects to the user’s debit card. Each purchase is rounded up to the next dollar, with the difference between the actual cost and the round-up amount going to the United Way.
“We are growing and building,” said Mary Suprenant, CEO of the local United Way, in a press release. “We have been laying the groundwork to gain an even better understanding of the needs within Vermilion County, Ill., and Fountain and Warren County, Ind., through partnerships with our donors and community organizations. We are the leaders of impact and want to make sure we are funding programs that align with the most current needs of our community.”
The United Way of Danville Area assists a number of local agencies. They are: Peer Court; Boy Scouts; Girl Scouts; the Boys & Girls Club; Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Vermilion County; Path Crisis 2-1-1; Crosspoint Human Services; the Center for Youth and Family Services; Community Action of Western Indiana; CRIS Healthy Aging Center; Danville Family YMCA; Rosecrance; The Salvation Army; Survivor Resource Center; WorkSource Enterprises; Dolly Parton Imagination Library; Love INC; Gateway Family Services; and the Vermilion County Child Advocacy Program.
Every donation, even if it’s just a few dollars, helps make lives better in Vermilion County. Donations large and small allow children to receive books, provide assistance to families in need and ensure senior citizens enjoy the benefit of regular, nutritious meals.
During these times when so many issues can drive wedges between neighbors, the United Way offers an opportunity for every one of us to combine our efforts — and our dollars — to help build a better community. Give what you can today to make tomorrow better for everyone.
