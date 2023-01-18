Vermilion County public school officials hope the third time will be a charm when voters cast ballots April 4 on a proposal to create a 1 percent sales tax for schools.
The County Schools Facilities Sales Tax referendum will go before voters for the third time in the April 4 municipal elections. The measure has failed twice since 2018.
If county residents want better schools, they should support the referendum.
Members of county school boards agreed to try the referendum again. The Danville District 118 school board didn’t have to vote on the issue, but the district will benefit if voters approve the proposal. Danville schools oversee about 43 percent of the county’s students, with the majority now living out in the county.
Illinois law allows revenue collected by the tax to go toward school facilities, mental health professionals and school resource officers. Most of the 10 county school districts could use help in all three categories.
In light of recent incidents in schools elsewhere across the country, mental health professionals and school resource officers can play vital roles in reducing the threat of violence within schools. Smaller school districts especially could use extra personnel in these areas to provide necessary assistance.
Most school districts also could use some help funding improvements in their buildings and grounds, such as roofing repairs, new construction, fire prevention, demolition of older structures and other non-moveable items.
Money from the proposed tax could not be used for salaries, buses, books or other operating costs.
The law also prohibits collecting the 1 percent tax when buying groceries, medicine, vehicles, mobile homes, seed, fertilizer, farm equipment and parts for that equipment.
School districts can use the sales tax revenue to reduce debt and their property tax. Those are benefits few realize are included.
It’s not uncommon to hear critics complain about local schools. But excellence carries a price tag. If you’re not willing to reach a bit deeper into your pocket to provide a better education for the county’s future, then don’t complain if schools don’t live up to somebody’s expectations.
Members of local school boards are the ones who decide how districts spend the money. And by agreeing to try the sales tax referendum again, a majority of those board members are saying they need the projected revenue to create better schools.
Better schools attract more residents, and more residents attract more businesses. That combination can add up to more tax revenue, easing the burden on everyone.
Education provides students with the tools they need to succeed as adults. That’s a goal everyone should share, whether they still have children in school or not. A vote against this referendum, simply, is a vote against our children’s success.
When you cast a ballot April 4, vote to improve local schools. Make the third time a charm for the Vermilion County school sales tax referendum.
