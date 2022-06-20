This week brings three of the summer’s most notable events: the summer solstice today, with more than 15 hours of sunshine; the annual Vermilion County Fair on Wednesday through Sunday; and the always enjoyable Arts in the Park on Saturday and Sunday in Danville’s Lincoln Park.
The Vermilion County 4-H Fair, where local young people show off the results of their hard work, will be June 27-July 1 at the Georgetown Fairgrounds.
The Vermilion County Fair offers a schedule full of special events on its grounds on the north side of U.S. Route 150 just west of Danville.
Queen pageants kick off the festivities Wednesday, followed by a rodeo Friday and Saturday and a demolition derby Sunday afternoon. The fair features a number of open competitions for young people and adults, including livestock contests as well as culinary efforts.
The gate will cost $7 per person, which will include unlimited carnival rides 6-10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 5-11 p.m. Friday, noon-11 p.m. Saturday and noon until close on Sunday.
Arts in the Park brings a variety of artists, performers and activities into Lincoln Park. The schedule runs 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Booths featuring artists’ works will fill the shade under the park’s tall trees. The list includes visual arts, jewelry, pottery, fabric art, woodworking and photography. Food vendors will offer a variety of treats.
Performances on the park’s band shell will feature favorites such as the Wabash Valley Area Band, Danville Barbershop Chorus, DLO Musical Theatre and the Danville Municipal Band.
Admission to the park is free, with parking available in park lots as well as along nearby streets.
The Vermilion County 4-H Fair will open June 27 at the Georgetown Fairgrounds on that city’s east side. Members of 4-H Clubs from across the county will exhibit the results of their projects in fairgrounds’ buildings, with livestock entries housed in the nearby barns.
The 4-H program continues to offer young people to learn a variety of skills in areas of interests. It’s always a fascinating day to walk around and see the quality of the work being accomplished.
The success of all three of these summer events depend on the hard work and dedication of a large number of volunteers. Without those selfless efforts, these events would simply not exist. The amount of planning and work that goes on in the background is tremendous. Be sure and express your appreciation to those who step up to take on those challenges.
The weather forecast looks dry — hot, but dry — for the week. Pack up the family, get out of the house and enjoy three of Vermilion County’s premier summer events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.