As the threat of the COVID virus continues to stalk us, local school districts continue their efforts to locate adequate substitute teachers. The virus rippled through our communities in many ways, one of the most noticeable being a reduction in the number of people willing to serve as substitute teachers.
The assignment never has been an easy one. Walking into a classroom and trying to pick up the threads of lessons being taught by others can be difficult. Add to that a room full of students still getting used to sitting still in class instead of learning remotely, and it’s easy to see why fewer people want to accept the challenge.
However, the role of substitute teachers is a critical one. Without the continuity they provide, students’ learning paths would not be smooth.
Danville District 118 schools recognize the value of good substitute teachers. Retired District 118 teachers willing to work as substitutes can earn $135 a day. Other qualified substitutes are paid $125 a day. More information can be found on the district’s website, www.danville118.org
Other districts are taking an even more aggressive stance toward attracting substitutes.
Schools in Muncie, Ind., will pay up to $210 a day — $1,050 for a week’s duty — for substitute teachers who have an Indiana teaching license, experience and meet other criteria.
The nation’s education system lays the foundation for our future success — or failure. States already are feeling the results of more than a decade of politicians becoming involved in education policy. Lawmakers and education unions do battle on a regular basis. Too many parents no longer value education and so they neglect, or ignore altogether, their responsibilities in making sure their children master the lessons they need to become successful adults.
If taxpayers want schools to succeed, which we all do, they must be willing to foot the bill to ensure that success. If that means higher salaries for classroom teachers and their substitutes, then it seems a reasonable price to pay for a stronger community, a stronger state, a stronger nation in the future.
Schools cannot be treated as glorified babysitters. Today’s education system plays such a critical role in everyone’s well-being, it’s difficult to understand those — often with no firsthand knowledge themselves — who criticize its efforts.
Substitute teachers serve as an important part in the success of any school district. The job is not for the faint of heart. Facing a classroom of young people with today’s influences of social media, who must deal with the restrictions of poverty, who might have little parental direction in their lives has to rank as one of the most difficult jobs out there. But it is such an important one.
Think you can do it? Contact your school district to find out more. The rewards include much more than just money.
