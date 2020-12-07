A recent notice from Illinois State Police about roadside safety checks to be conducted during December in Vermilion County serves as a reminder for local drivers to use extra caution during this holiday month.
In addition to special events surrounding the holidays ahead — even with restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic — the snow, ice and limited visibility of winter weather will arrive soon. Couple all of that with the earlier onset of darkness thanks to Central Standard Time, and hazards on the roadway pose danger for everyone.
State troopers will conduct their safety checks at various locations around the county. Troopers will be looking for drivers who aren’t using seat belts, for violations of child restraint laws and for a variety of other issues involving driver licenses, registration and insurance.
Troopers will be especially vigilant for drivers who are impaired by drugs or alcohol, and for motorists who exhibit distracted driving, such as using their cell phones. Those violations pose the greatest dangers not only for the drivers guilty of the infractions, but for everyone else who shares the highway with them.
According to the Illinois State Police, alcohol and drug use proved to be a factor in 30 percent of the crashes in the state. Nationally, alcohol-impaired driving proves to be a factor in 10,000 traffic deaths in the United States each year.
Even with limited travel due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, plenty of people will be on the road during the holidays. And although they might be fewer than normal as a precaution against spreading the virus, people still will enjoy holiday gatherings with family, friends and co-workers.
The key to keeping everyone safe, of course, is not to drink or indulge in drug use before climbing behind the wheel of a vehicle. Be smart before heading out and designate a driver or arrange for someone else to come and pick you up when the party us over. Or call for a taxi or ride service if you’ve become even the least bit impaired.
Also, learn to just turn off your cell phone when planning to head out on the highway. Winter weather and early darkness make it critical for every driver to concentrate on the task at hand. No call — and no text — is so important that it’s worth putting yourself, any passengers you might have and other motorists in danger in an effort to respond. If you feel you have to answer, be sure to pull over into a safe spot, stop and conduct your business before getting back on the road.
Drivers know the kind of potential danger these hazardous behaviors create for themselves and others, yet they still engage in them. Just remember, state troopers and county and local police officers will be on the lookout for those who think it’s worth the chance. If common sense isn’t enough to make drivers do the right thing, maybe the threat of an expensive fine will.
Keep yourself and others safe this holiday season.
