An annual rite of autumn started recently, with huge machines moving to and fro, gathering in the work of another growing season. It’s again time for harvest.
National Farm Safety Week just ended Sept. 24, but its message should be remembered throughout the spring, summer and especially the fall. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics in 2019, agriculture was the nation’s most dangerous profession.
It’s a message important us all, whether we work in agriculture or in another field.
The biggest threat now and through the coming few weeks will be on the roads we all share, especially those in rural areas. There are more than 1,000 farms in Vermilion County, with 82 percent of the county considered to be farmland, according to Vermilion County Farm Bureau. Chances are pretty good that anyone who drives outside of one of our communities will come into contact with harvest vehicles.
Whether it be semis loaded with grain, combines moving from field to field, or tractors pulling wagons home with the harvest, all motorists need to be aware of the hazards this time of the year. The danger increases as the daylight hours grow shorter and darkness makes driving even more difficult. And the reactions can be slower than usual for farmers who must spend long hours in the fields while the weather allows them to bring in their crops.
The best defense? Slow down.
Farm vehicles move much slower than regular traffic. Coming upon a big machine with flashing amber lights — in addition to red lights on the rear and white lights on the front — it can be easy to misjudge its speed.
The hazards grow even more on narrow, rural roads with tall corn on each side. Use caution going over hills, and especially at intersections where standing corn can make it difficult to see oncoming traffic.
Drivers can increase their margin of safety by using patience behind the wheel. The huge harvest machines can block view of any oncoming traffic. Trying to pass a large combine can put all three vehicles — the oncoming one, the passing one and the farm machine — in danger. Give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination, even if it’s a route you travel every day, so the temptation to take a risk is reduced.
Agriculture serves a huge role in Vermilion County’s economy. In 2021, farmers brought in about 41.5 million bushels of corn — 10th in the state according to Vermilion County Farm Bureau — and 14 million bushels of soybeans, fifth in the state. Local industries tied to agriculture also add to the local economy, and so do the millions in federal subsidies landowners collect each year.
Taking it slow, staying aware and exercising patience will help ensure agriculture continues to be a positive — and safe — profession.
