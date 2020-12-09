The video from a Dec. 3 high school football game was shocking but, sadly, not surprising given the state of American society these days.
A star defensive play from Edinburg High School in Texas had been ejected from a playoff game after being called for roughing the passer and then unsportsmanlike conduct after arguing with the referee after the call. The player left the field as the two teams prepared to continue play.
The referee announced the penalties, then turned to take his position for the next play. The ejected player sprinted across the field and blindsided the referee with a body slam, knocking the man to the ground.
The player then turned and backed away from the chaos as the two teams started to exchange words and medical personnel rushed to care for the referee.
The referee was unable to continue. He was treated for a possible broken collarbone and concussion.
The ejected player was escorted from the field by police. He later was charged with a Class A assault and posted a $10,000 bond. His team won the game, but Texas high school athletic officials later took away the win and ended the team’s season.
Aside from direct circumstances, the lack of respect for authority at many levels of our society contributed to this incident. More and more people refuse to accept results with which they do not agree, no matter the situation. That’s not a symptom of a healthy society.
Anyone who spent even a little time around youth and high school sports knows the lack of sportsmanship from adults as well as players has become a problem. High schools around Vermilion County already have rules in place to expel “fans” who can’t conduct themselves in a reasonable manner during games. Players, coaches and officials often become targets for verbal abuse and physical threats.
Those who support high school sports point out the activities help teach young people about responsibility, teamwork and commitment to the effort to succeed. And they do. But those activities are threatened by the inability of players and fans to abide by the rules and exhibit good sportsmanship.
The Texas high school player now faces criminal charges for his action, as he should. He should be suspended from participation in any extracurricular activities during the rest of his senior year. Any college that might have been considering him for a scholarship offer is likely to pass now.
Texas authorities should consider banning the high school from any playoff appearance for a year. True, it might seem severe that the actions of a single player to carry such a high cost. But if athletic officials hope to put a stop to the kind of behavior exhibited Dec. 3 on that football field, severe penalties for infractions will be key to a solution.
Remember the next time you’re sitting in bleachers or standing along the sidelines at an Illinois or Indiana high school game that the event is designed to teach skills to children. And among the most critical skills are good sportsmanship and how to behave when things don’t go your way. Don’t allow irresponsible anger about a child’s game put an end to competition for everyone.
