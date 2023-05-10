Flowers, cards and special dinners will fill Sunday’s calendar as families celebrate Mother’s Day. It’s a small attempt to let mothers know how much others appreciate her effort throughout the year.
For those whose mothers are no longer living, it will be a day of fond memories involving the selfless efforts mothers made to make their families’ lives a bit easier.
There aren’t enough bouquets or homemade cards to really do the trick, but many of us will do our best to let moms know we appreciate what they did for us.
Not every mother is linked to us biologically. Other female — or even male, for that matter — relatives might fill the role. There are stepmothers, teachers, mentors and friends all who could step up to fill a mother’s role when necessary. Their efforts on our behalf are appreciated as well.
Sadly, there are many children in Illinois with no one to look to for a mother’s guidance and advice.
Thousands of Illinois children find themselves in the state’s foster care system. In May 2022, the state reported 21,000 children in the system, according to a story by WIFR in Rockford. Of that total, 8,600 children lived in foster families, 11,300 lived with other relatives and 600 young people lived in group homes or institutions. Many of the latter face significant mental and physical challenges that only intensify their need for consistent, compassionate care.
About 3,300 of those children in the foster system are eligible for adoption.
Local officials heard people talk recently about how much they care for the lives of children. Becoming a foster parent is an excellent way to help a child become a successful adult.
In Illinois, prospective foster parents must be at least 21 years old, according to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. They can be married, single, in a civil union, divorced or separated.
Every applicant must go through a background check for everyone in their household; a home inspection and social assessment; 27 hours of training on how to meet a child’s special needs; must be financially stable; and must complete a health screening.
The state pays all medical costs for foster children, and provides a monthly stipend to help pay for the children’s food, clothing and a personal allowance. The amount is determined by the child’s age. But the real benefit is seeing a child grow to become a successful adult.
DCFS officials say they have the most difficulty finding foster parents for babies born with HIV, children with special needs, adolescents, teenage mothers and their babies, Black and Latino children, siblings who need to stay together, and LGBT and questioning youth.
About 300 children enter Illinois’ foster system each month due to abuse or neglect, according to state officials. Finding caring foster parents for these children can go a long way toward healing the wounds caused by adults in their lives.
In political debates both local and national, it’s not uncommon to hear people say they are committed to make sure every child has a chance to thrive. Becoming foster parents provides the opportunity to put those words into action.
On this Mother’s Day, be sure and thank your mother for all she’s done — and give a thought to those children who might never have enjoyed the benefits of such a relationship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.