Danville City Council members moved forward last week with a plan to pay for improvements at Laura Lee Fellowship House on East Williams Street. The site serves as host for several programs sponsored by non-profit organizations from after-school sessions from Project Success to activities for senior citizens.
Laura Lee, a non-profit organization itself, traces back its roots for more than a century in Danville. It serves as a meeting place and activity center for the community.
City Council members will spend $130,000 to pay for repairs to the oldest part of Laura Lee’s building. A new roof, along with window and doors, will be installed. Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said recently the project will allow Laura Lee’s directors to continue programs for years to come.
The money will come from a portion of the city’s Community Development Block Grant. In the past, city officials have used the federal funds for such projects as infrastructure improvements to installing roofs on private homes as a way to protect and preserve neighborhoods.
Laura Lee no longer receives funding from United Way of Danville Area. The city’s decision to lend a hand will be a welcome boost to its resources.
The organization plays an important role in the community. It offers opportunities to city residents that they might not otherwise be able to enjoy. If it were to close, Danville would lose an important piece of its history.
Some people might protest the use of federal grant dollars to help a non-profit organization, but city officials have made similar decisions in the past to benefit other organizations. And there are few better ways to spend grant money than to help a longtime asset to continue its mission of serving the public.
Like the City Council, we look forward to Laura Lee continuing to serve our community for years to come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.