It seems almost impossible to believe, but an Illinois State trooper suffered injuries earlier this month when a semi tractor trailer smashed into his police cruiser as it sat parked behind several construction barricades on Interstate 74 with emergency lights flashing.
The incident occurred about 2 a.m. March 8 at Exit 197 west of Danville on I-74. The interstate was closed at that exit due to construction on a bridge, and the trooper was stationed there to alert traffic to the temporary detour.
Police said an Urbana man was driving a semi tractor truck pulling three trailers that smashed through the construction barricades, hit the exit sign and then struck the rear and driver’s side of the police car.
The trooper is expected to recover. The truck driver wasn’t hurt, but received several citations, including for an alleged violation of Illinois’ Scott’s Law, which specifically adds penalties to drivers who fail to reduce speed and move over for any vehicle with its emergency or hazard lights flashing.
How does a driver miss the blinking lights on construction barriers, signs warning of a detour and the bright, flashing lights of a police car before crashing into the parked vehicle? How do drivers fail to pull over and stop for emergency vehicles — lights flashing and sirens blaring?
Those are good questions, and state police hope someone can answer them. As of March 8, Illinois state police reported eight violations of Scott’s law, or about one a week. In 2022, police recorded a violation about once every two weeks. Those numbers don’t include other emergency vehicles such as fire trucks or ambulances.
Police officers and other emergency personnel risk their lives every day to protect ours. Bright flashing lights serve as a warning to other motorists that caution should be used. Move over. SLOW DOWN. And pay attention as there could be emergency personnel walking around the scene.
Is it speed? Distractions? Impatience? Sleepiness? Driving is not a passive activity. It requires a person’s full attention. Good drivers not only are aware of their own vehicle, but also know what the others with whom they share the road are doing.
Violation of Scott’s Law carries stiff penalties. The fines can range from $250 up to $10,000. Drivers found guilty of violating the law in an accident that caused injuries will lose their license for a mandatory six months to two years. But those penalties mean little if such a violation causes death or disability.
It seems as though more and more drivers care only about their own journey with little regard to others — speeding, running stop signs, not turning on headlights, tailgating have become so common we almost don’t notice them these days.
It’s too late to pay attention after an accident has occurred. The March 8 incident injured a trooper, who needed hospitalization to recover. That doesn’t begin to measure the toll the crash took on his family and co-workers.
Be alert behind the wheel. No trip is worth putting others at risk. Follow the rules of the road. Slow down and move over when you see flashing emergency or hazard lights at the side of the road. Take it easy. We all want the same thing —to get back home safe and sound at the end of the day.
