The concept of safety in and around our schools generally turns our focus to protecting students from intruders, violent acts inside the school by students, and, now, the new threat of coronavirus infections spreading among students and staff.
Those, indeed, are serious matters.
It’s wise, however, not to lose sight of other dangers that lurk around schools or the buses that transport students to and from their buildings.
Danville schools won’t be offering in-person classes when they open in early September — at least not yet. But many other school districts in east-central Illinois and west-central Indiana will be.
As school districts such as Westville in southern Vermilion County go into session, it’s important to remind ourselves that safety concerns also include care and caution on roads and highways — in the cities, towns, suburbs and country — leading toward schools.
We know that safety tips are almost always made up of common sense. But serious accidents do occur when traffic patterns are disrupted for any reason — including the start of school. Unfortunately, people do make poor judgments based on the lack of situational awareness.
For the sake of children’s safety, pay attention to these new traffic patterns and disruptions. Watch for stopped school buses. Be patient. Be aware of children walking to and from school or waiting at bus stops.
In school zones, slow down and abide by speed limits and signals from crossing guards. Always stop for buses that are loading and unloading children. Never pass other vehicles in school zones, and extend your caution to school parking lots.
Texting while driving is illegal, so it should go without saying that you should never text while driving in a school zone. What’s more, cellphone use is also now illegal unless it can be done completely hands-free.
While we encourage people to adhere to school safety procedures, the fact is that it’s not optional. We urge police agencies in all of our communities to take a zero-tolerance approach to those who disregard safety laws around school zones.
Pay attention.
Slow down.
Be safe.
Schools are in session.
A version of this editorial is also appearing in the Tribune-Star in Terre Haute, Indiana. It has been adapted for use in the Commercial-News.
