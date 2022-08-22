Danville District 118 school administrators and officials at First Student, the district’s busing contractor, face a substantial challenge with the start of the new school year.
As District 118 Assistant Superintendent John Hart said at a recent school board meeting, “transportation has been difficult at best.”
First comes the issue that every new year brings — new students. From young beginners to high school students who move into the district, bus routes must be designed to pick up each child in a safe and timely fashion. That can take some time, even with a smooth new year.
Add in First Student’s decision to switch to new routing software, and the situation can become critical. Anyone who has worked with a new software system knows there’s a long learning curve in mastering the technology. And that curve always is slowest at the beginning.
First Student’s area general manager Chris Coyle also recently told District 118 school board members that the Danville location still needs seven bus drivers. That lack of manpower creates significant issues when attempting to pick up and drop off so many students in such short time periods. That also could mean temporary drivers working on routes for the first time, creating even more delays.
District school administrators and First Student representatives say they are working on the problems and hope to have the wrinkles in bus routes resolved soon.
One issue, however, needs to be addressed immediately.
Board member Johnnie Carey said in addition to her pre-kindergarten granddaughter being dropped at the wrong house, the driver failed to ask Carey for identification when she arrived to pick up the child.
Coyle said such a request was part of the bus service’s procedures for drivers, promising to check to be sure such an omission doesn’t happen again.
Bus drivers play a critical role in the safety of students, obviously, but they have an especially important task in regard to the youngest students. They must do whatever possible to ensure each child is picked up by an appropriate adult. It’s easy to imagine the tragic consequences of such a mistake.
Carey’s complaint should be handled immediately. Putting student safety first must be a priority. The problems with the bus routes, however, will take time to remedy.
Parents yelling at bus drivers or school officials will solve nothing. Such behavior makes a bad situation even worse.
Patience presents the best option — patience by school administrators, patience by First Student officials and, most of all, patience by parents will go a long way toward making the trips to and from school easier for everyone.
