At least one person wants to do all he can to prevent the murder of a 14-year-old Danville child — yes, child — from quickly fading from the public’s memory.
City police received a call July 11 about an incident on East Davis Street. When they arrived, they found Ronald Miller Jr., 14, had been shot. Miller, sadly, died from his injuries.
Police have reported no suspects in the case, and it seems Miller’s tragic death already has faded from the community’s memory.
A 14-year-old has an entire life ahead of him. School, career, parenthood — all erased by a bullet.
Pastor Frank McCullough of Mount Olive Church hopes to help police find Miller’s killer by organizing a reward that might prompt someone to provide enough information to lead to an arrest.
“I believe that all of the churches need to work together to bring the murderer of Ronald Miller Jr. to justice,” McCullough said in a release quoted in local news media. “It’s time for us to apply action behind the talk. I’m inviting other clergy to help raise at least $3,000 as a reward for anyone who has information leading to the arrest and conviction of the murderer of that young boy.”
Pastor McCullough’s targets are those who know who pulled the trigger on the gun that killed Ronald Miller Jr. but have decided to remain silent. And the longer they remain quiet, the more they become just as guilty of the teenager’s death as is the person who held the gun.
We understand peer pressure can cause some people to remain mute. We know that fear of retaliation can persuade people to stay silent. But this case involves the death of a 14-year-old whose life ended in a yard on a summer night. His family should be thinking about getting him ready for school, not about funeral expenses.
Lots of people talk about getting tougher on crime. Everyone wants a safer community. This case presents the opportunity to do all of that, and to possibly prevent future deaths by taking a killer off the streets before he or she kills again.
No one but those involved know all of the circumstances that led to Ronald Miller Jr.’s death on July 11. The circumstances, for the most part, are irrelevant. What matters is a 14-year-old is dead and those who could identify the person who pulled the trigger would rather remain silent than bring a killer to justice.
Pastor McCullough hopes his efforts to raise a reward fund will pay dividends for the police and lead to an arrest. His efforts should attract support from every person who wants to live in a safe community.
If you know anything about the death of Ronald Miller Jr., you can provide information and remain anonymous by calling Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS (217-446-8477).
No killer should be able to hide in plain sight. Help police give Ronald Miller Jr. the justice he deserves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.