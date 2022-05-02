Illinois residents spend an inordinate amount of time bashing their state and its flaws, real and perceived.
While some of the targeted criticism is deserved, it’s disappointing that the negativity seems to linger long past its usefulness.
Truth is, Illinois contains mountains of positive attributes. Some of those are natural wonders. Others are man-made. And it was good to see the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association stepping up to tout one of those amazing creations that benefit both our state and nation.
The IMA recently announced that Rivian’s all-electric R1T truck had been designated 2022’s “Coolest Thing Made in Illinois.”
As Capitol News Illinois reported last week, the selection of the EV truck came from voters across the state. Illinois residents know a winner when they see one.
Manufactured up the road on Interstate 74 in Normal, the R1T is the first electric truck in production that features four motors, eight driving modes and up to 400 miles of range on a single charge, combining off-road capabilities with the driving style of a sports car. It can accelerate from zero to 60 in three seconds and has a towing capacity of up to 11,000 pounds.
Cool, indeed. And it had to be in order to best some of the other “cool” finalists, which included a diverse group of challengers such as a fruit snack made by General Mills in Belvidere and major components of the Orion Spacecraft Capsule made in Rockford.
Innovated business pioneers make such products possible. But don’t forget that state government plays a role in setting the stage for these creative activities. Illinois has provided numerous incentives for businesses that encourage such development as EV vehicles. In 2021, the Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act became law, providing tax credits for manufacturers of EVs and their parts.
Illinois public policy-makers set a goal of putting 1 million EVs on state roads by 2030. They are paving the way for these vehicles through various policy initiatives. Because of such leadership, you can expect to see more and more EVs such as the Rivian R1T truck on area roads in coming years. And it should give everyone a reason to be proud of what can be accomplished for the good of their communities and their state.
