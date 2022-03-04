The coronavirus pandemic has strained communities and their resources across the country. The current lull in the spread of COVID-19 has people hoping that this represents a looming conclusion to this awful period of misery.
Dealing with the pressures of such a public health crisis has brought hardship to some degree on every person and every family. Businesses have found themselves challenged and their existence threatened in ways they could have never anticipated. The pandemic has also created great strain on communities and their foundational institutions that provide health care, education, public safety and other vital services.
It is a tribute to the character of a community’s people that most rose to the occasion and contributed in a positive fashion to efforts to manage the pandemic. People showed respect and caring for others by wearing masks, social distancing and, especially, getting vaccinated and boosted.
But it hasn’t been easy. Civic leaders have encountered difficult situations as they worked to fulfill their commitments to their constituencies. Leadership doesn’t always produce popularity. Making a decision to do what’s best for everyone can produce a disgruntled segment of folks who are disappointed, even angry, with the chosen direction. That’s life in the public sphere. Those who choose to toil in that realm know it goes with the territory.
There are limits, however, to what can or should be reasonably tolerated.
For example, school boards across America found themselves targeted by citizens who disrupted public meetings to demonstrate opposition to some of the measures taken to manage the risk of COVID-19 spread schools.
It’s not just a phenomenon that happened elsewhere. It happened in Danville, too.
As Danville Schools D118 worked through its various policies, its board encountered vocal citizens who objected to masking requirements for children and related mitigation policies. Public comments were often delivered in spirited tones. Emotions ran high. And it boiled over at a meeting two weeks ago. As the board considered easing some student restrictions, the mood of a few constituents grew more strident. Some of the public behavior exhibited at those meetings was lacking in civility. In extreme cases, it was abhorrent.
The disappointing display by some showed a profound disrespect for our system of self-governance. In fact, it grew so personally rancorous in at least one instance that the disruptive person had to be removed from the room.
While the pandemic may have revealed chronic fissures in community engagement, it didn’t create them. Our society is polarized politically on the national level. It manifests itself in public discourse on local issues as well.
This has been a troubling pattern that, for the good of every community’s well-being, must be reversed.
It can start here. A community-wide commitment to discussing and deliberating contentious issues with neighborly respect is essential, and possible.
On Tuesday, we published on this page a guest column from John Shaw, director of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute. He offered a message of hope that people can regain the ability to conduct themselves in a way that produces bipartisan collaboration and constructive discourse on matters of state and local importance.
To achieve that goal, citizens must take responsibility for their behavior and become models for appropriate conduct.
“It is important to relearn that we can exchange views with public officials and fellow citizens in a spirited and civil way,” Shaw wrote. “We are all custodians of a remarkable country and state — and citizens of the same political community.”
As pandemic tensions continue to ease, now is the time to reflect on the sobering lessons of our fractured community engagement.
