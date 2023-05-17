Danville District 118 school officials will wave goodbye to a combined 478 years of experience as classes end this year after recently accepting retirement notices from 25 teachers and other staff.
That’s a lot of knowledge walking out the door during a time when finding qualified teachers is becoming more difficult. According to a survey published in 2022 by the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education, the number of college students completing teacher education programs dropped by more than a third between 2008-2019. The biggest declines were seen in the areas with the biggest need such as science, math and special education.
Add that to the number of teachers who decide to leave the profession before their traditional retirement age, and it’s easy to see why so many vacancies remain. A survey of 690 Illinois school districts published in February 2022 found that 73 percent of the districts reported a teacher shortage and 93 percent of the districts said the shortage was becoming worse.
In response, school officials hiked pay across the board for teachers. Some districts have lowered standards required to become a teacher. Both moves came in an effort to attract more people to the profession. Yet the shortages continue to grow.
The difficulty in finding qualified instructors doesn’t just create an immediate problem for school districts, but also fuels long-term difficulties for students as they enter their adult years. They could find themselves lacking skills necessary for success when trying to get into college or trade school.
The reasons for the teacher shortage go beyond paychecks. Many of them start in state legislatures and in Congress where lawmakers who never stood in front of a room full of children decided they knew how schools should operate. Many of those same lawmakers also made teachers pawns in their political power games, casting educators as the bad guys.
The heavy emphasis on standardized tests, another product of politics, also serves as a deterrent for many teachers. Teachers’ abilities were unfairly linked to students’ tests results without regard to curriculum, economic or social factors. Test scores usually end up higher in schools with motivated parents where poverty is not a factor.
In addition to legislators and pressure from administrators to perform to unreasonable standards, today’s teachers also must face parents who provide little support to their children and who rather blame the teacher for their child’s shortcomings. A teacher spends little one-on-one time with any student, especially as class sizes have grown. A parent can spend hours of one-on-one time with their children. It’s not difficult to realize which one is the greater influence on a child’s success — or lack of it.
Experts in the education field have long recognized these issues and the difficulty in overcoming them in order to persuade more people to become teachers. Henry Tran, a University of South Carolina professor of educational leadership and co-author of “How Did We Get Here? The Decay of the Teaching Profession,” was quoted in an August 2022 article on the Inside Higher Ed website:
“There has been an overarching feeling of disrespect for the profession, both at a macro and a micro level, that leads people to leave the profession and is a barrier for entry,” he said. … “Ninety percent of the teacher shortage demand comes from turnover. So when you have all of these solutions that are lowering standards or aiming at bringing new people in, my question is what’s going to keep them leaving just like the last batch? You essentially have a leaky bucket that you’re constantly trying to fill. At some point, you’re running out of water to fill the bucket.”
In Illinois, that point might already have been reached. Teachers deserve the respect, the protection from outside regulators, the support of parents and the materials they need to help students succeed. Without that, they will continue to leave the profession and opportunities for children will continue to shrink.
