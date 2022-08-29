Sept. 12-13 will mark the 80th anniversary of the battle where Maj. Kenneth D. Bailey earned the Congressional Medal of Honor. The Danville High School graduate now has a school building — Kenneth D. Bailey Academy — named after him.
Bailey wasn’t the only soldier with Vermilion County connections to earn the Medal of Honor, but his actions during the battle for Guadalcanal are among the most well-known. A native of Pawnee, Okla., his family moved to Danville when Bailey was a child. He graduated from high school and the University of Illinois before joining the U.S. Marines in 1935.
When World War II broke out, Bailey became part of the 1st Marine Raider Battalion, an elite unit that served as a forerunner to the Army’s Green Berets.
Guadalcanal marked some of the most ferocious fighting in the Pacific Theater. Japanese forces fought hard from early August to mid-November in their effort to stop the Marines from taking the small island and its valuable airfield.
Bailey already had been wounded — and earned the Silver Star — for his deeds during fighting on Tulagi earlier in the summer. According to “Midnight in the Pacific” by Joseph Wheelan, Bailey arrived on Guadalcanal on Sept. 12, 1942, along with another Marine officer after going absent without leave from the naval hospital on New Caledonia.
His unit commander, Col. Merritt Edson, kept Bailey at headquarters instead of sending him back to command C Company. The Marines were dug in along what would become known as Bloody Ridge awaiting the next Japanese attack. The Raiders didn’t have long to wait.
During the battle on Sept. 12-13, Japanese ships shelled the ridge. Thousands of Japanese soldiers charged up the ridge in an effort to destroy the Marines.
As the Japanese attacked, Edson and Bailey exposed themselves to enemy fire as they directed fellow Marines to fill gaps in their lines and called artillery into the Japanese ranks. The Japanese attacks were savagely brutal. The Marines pushed them back.
The Marines lost more than 100 men, with almost 300 wounded. Japanese losses were placed at more than 800 killed and as many as 1,000 wounded.
Bailey’s actions as he rallied Marines, exposing himself almost constantly to enemy fire, earned the recommendation for the Medal of Honor.
Bailey’s commendation reads, in part:
“... Major Bailey, despite a severe head wound, repeatedly led his troops in fierce hand to hand combat for a period of ten hours. His great personal valor while exposed to constant and merciless enemy fire, and his indomitable fighting spirit inspired his troops to heights of heroic endeavor which enabled them to repulse the enemy ...”
Bailey never learned about his medal. On Sept. 27, Bailey was leading a column of Marines that came under attack along the Matanikau River. The Japanese pinned down the U.S. fighters with mortar and machine guns. Bailey was killed by machine-gun fire during fighting near a bridge.
Bailey’s story is just one of the hundreds of Vermilion County men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving our nation. His example of bravery and dedication to freedom is one that should inspire us all.
As far as we know, there are no special ceremonies scheduled for Sept. 27 to mark Bailey’s death. But each of us can pause a moment that day just to say thanks for his sacrifice and the sacrifices of so many others to keep America free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.