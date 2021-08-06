It wasn’t long ago that optimism filled the air. There was a clear indication the public health crisis that swept across the landscape was abating. Hope was high that American life was returning to normal.
In Danville and throughout Vermilion County, the number of new COVID-19 infections and deaths were decreasing rapidly. The vaccines developed in the past year to protect people from the dangerous and extremely contagious coronavirus were readily available and highly effective.
All that was necessary to keep the momentum going and put an end to the scourge brought on by the virus was for people to continue to get vaccinated.
But then vaccinations slowed. Drastically. And the road to normalcy suddenly got very bumpy.
In recent weeks, there has been a resurgence of COVID-19. Few places have escaped the onslaught. The Delta variant — a mutation of the original virus — is said to be the prevalent strain of the coronavirus today and more contagious than what was making people so sick last winter. The vaccines work well for the variant. The surge of cases is not because COVID-19 is now evading the vaccines. It’s because so many people chose not to receive the vaccines in the first place.
In the past week, more than 150 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported by the Vermilion County Health Department. That is almost more than had been reported in the previous month. The age ranges of those infected are across the spectrum, but there is no doubt that more younger people are getting infected than a year ago.
The vast majority of new cases have one thing in common. They are occurring almost exclusively in people who are unvaccinated.
Vermilion County has the unfortunate distinction of being among the Illinois counties with the fewest residents vaccinated.
While the Illinois rate of residents who are fully vaccinated is 51.29%, that number is far lower here. Vermilion County’s rate as of Friday was 32.65%. None of the surrounding counties in Illinois are lower. Neighboring Champaign County is at almost 50%.
The people of Vermilion County, due to their reluctance to seek out and receive one of the free and easily available vaccinations, are far more susceptible to this surge of cases than areas with higher vaccination rates.
In response to the COVID-19 surge, Gov. JB Pritzker showed leadership this week by announcing that masks will again be required at long-term care facilities, day cares, and pre-K-12 schools.
Pritzker’s move, although it will be vigorously criticized and challenged by some, is reasonable and responsible.
“Every time we think we know where this virus is headed, it changes and it shifts,” Pritzker said at a briefing. “For example, unlike before, people 29 years old and younger accounted for 12 percent of hospitalizations. All across the nation, we are seeing young people with no underlying conditions now on ventilators. I want to say specifically to young adults: Please do not think that the worst case scenario can’t happen to you. It can happen. It is happening. Get vaccinated.”
Danville District 118 will abide by the mask mandate as schools go back into session in coming weeks. While the policy will certainly create conflict in some places, the board and administration are correct in their approach. They should continue their cautious policy toward safety mitigations and hope that the unvaccinated people in Danville who are helping fuel this new wave of COVID-19 cases will someday soon join in becoming part of the solution to this problem.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.