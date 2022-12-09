The Reader’s Route, Danville Area Community College’s adult literacy program, recently received news it had been awarded a $63,754 grant from the Illinois Secretary of State’s office. Few tax dollars can be put to better use than those spent to help adults improve their reading and math skills.
The Reader’s Route recruits volunteers to work with students who want to learn to read better or for whom English is a second language. Assistance with math skills also is available. Students must be at least 17, with math or reading skills at the ninth-grade level or lower.
The opportunity is free for learners. Materials are provided, and DACC charges no tuition or fees for the program. Tutors and students arrange their own schedules and locations.
Those who volunteer to spend an hour or so each week as a tutor receive training at no cost.
For those who want a better job, or to be able to help their own children succeed in school, The Reader’s Route offers the perfect options. Students can schedule sessions with tutors during available times. There are no set class times.
Each student progresses at his or her own pace, with the tutors developing lessons to fit each student’s particular needs.
Once those lessons are mastered, the students can put their improved skills to work at finding a better job. That, in turn, improves the living situation for their families. And it can encourage their children to work harder at their own lessons when they see what better education can mean in the job market.
Providing better trained potential employees helps local employers. Those extra wages being earned also mean more tax revenue for local government, easing the tax burden on everyone else.
For potential tutors, few efforts are as satisfying as helping someone learn to read better or to navigate English more effectively.
For potential students, deciding to take that step to put in the work necessary to improve their reading or math skills pays off in better jobs and a more secure future.
For information about The Reader’s Route at Danville Area Community College, call 217-443-8899 or visit the school’s website. Share the information with others who might be interested in serving as a tutor or signing up as a student.
Success of programs such as The Reader’s Route ripple not only through the families of today’s participants, but can serve as a base for improvements in future generations. That’s a good way to put Illinois tax dollars to work.
