The sense of uneasiness and concern has been palpable around Danville and Vermilion County as the days, weeks and months of 2021 have passed.
Incidents of violence — primary gun violence — have been growing in numbers to the point that residents can expect something to happen on average of at least every month. In fact, they have become more frequent than that.
As we approach the end of the 10th month of the year, there have been at least 11 homicides in the county. Two incidents have resulted in double homicides. In addition to the violence resulting in deaths, there have been a number of other incidents in which the violence produced serious injuries to the victims.
It’s understandable that a community can become numb to this kind of violence. It’s not just happening in and around Danville. It’s everywhere. Neighboring Champaign County has been hit hard, with one incident leading to the death by gunfire of a police officer. Nationwide, gun violence surged in 2020.
But resignation or complacency in the face of such criminal activity cannot be an acceptable response. People seek and deserve safety and security where they live.
Such a major issue demands leadership from insightful and energetic members of the community. This past week, Danville got that kind of leadership.
The Rev. LeStan Hoskins, troubled by rising violence, asked the community to rise up and confront the issue by meeting to discuss it and initiate an effort to combat the social forces that have led us into this dark place. His call to action was met with an encouraging response. Hoskins led the public meeting on Monday at the Danville Public Library which drew key civic leaders, including State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy, Mayor Rickey Williams Jr., police Sgt. Jason Jeffries, NAACP branch former aldermen and NAACP branch President Edward J. Butler and others.
The conversation was enlightening, even though there is no clear solution to the rash of violence this year has brought. Like with other complex social issues, there are multiple causes. A strategy must be multi-faceted as well.
While stemming the violence won’t be easy, this week’s session was an important first step. And it shouldn’t stop there.
We applaud Hoskins for taking the initiative and showing the courage to step forward to engage residents and leaders in conversation about an issue that has long-term ramifications for the community. We commend those who were willing to join the discussion. Their presence and input are important ingredients for drawing more people into the conversation.
What’s more, Hoskins’ efforts should serve an inspiration.
“If we keep letting things happen, we are going to lose more lives and we can’t afford to do that. This is our community and we all have to do something and it is going to affect everyone,” Hoskins said. “My job as a pastor is to spread hope. It is going to be an uphill battle but I am in for the long haul. I am crazy enough to believe that if we can work together, [we can] help people and be a light in our city. What we need is more light than dark.”
Hoskins is undoubtedly bringing light to an important problem. Let’s hope his leadership now provides a spark to bring positive change.
