Danville City Council members recently approved a plan to apply for a $500,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation that, if received, might help ease a major aggravation for local drivers: blocked rail crossings.
Almost any motorist who has spent time driving through the city knows the frustration of turning a corner and seeing a long line of vehicles waiting for a train to pass — and often the train appears to be moving excruciatingly slow.
Whether on the way to work or transporting children to school, fewer things can make blood pressures spike quickly than a blocked crossing.
The issue becomes an even larger one for emergency vehicles trying to cross the city after a report of a fire or accident. The time spent waiting for a train to clear can mean life or death.
The city’s proposal calls for monitors at six major rail crossings. Message boards would be constructed near the rail crossings to give motorists early warnings about blocked crossings or those about to be blocked and suggest alternate routes to avoid delays.
The convenience comes with a pretty hefty price tag. The initial system would cost about $365,000, with an annual fee of about $107,000 to maintain the sensors, signs and software that operates the warning program.
City officials will need to weigh those annual fees against the cost and headache of constructing multiple overpasses to carry traffic over the railroads, such as they did on Fairchild Street near Danville High School.
The railroads serve the community’s businesses, and serve as an asset to the city. Norfolk Southern and CSX lines crisscross the city, including several major streets that carry large volumes of traffic. But wouldn’t it be nice to know that Bowman Avenue was clear or that Main Street will be blocked in the next 15 minutes?
The biggest advantages of the plan, if the city wins the grant, will be to allow emergency vehicles to reach their destinations as quickly as possible to provide necessary assistance.
But lowering the blood pressure of hundreds of drivers every day — especially when schools are in session — isn’t such a bad thing either.
