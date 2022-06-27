Danville officials don’t want to spend between $4 million and $5 million to create two empty lots, but changes within the community leave them little choice.
The most expensive project, once all of the legal steps are complete, will be for city officials to demolish Bresee Tower and the now empty Courthouse Annex to which it’s connected. Aldermen set aside about $4 million from federal Covid assistance to pay for the work.
Constructed in 1918, the 12-story tower stands at Main and Vermilion streets, visible from across the city. The structure once housed a bank and other offices, but neglect during the past couple of decades has taken its toll. The exterior of the building started to disintegrate, forcing city officials to block the closest lane on Main Street and the sidewalk.
Water, always an enemy to empty buildings, made its way inside and caused further deterioration.
The shadow of Bresee’s former beauty can be seen, but the cost to restore it for use is likely to be higher than the amount to demolish it. Even though it stands within an Enterprise Zone and a Tax Increment Financing District, both offering financial incentives to developers, no proposals with sound financing have been offered to the city.
And, if it were restored, there’s no guarantee any tenants would move in. Without a steady flow of dollars, the cycle of neglect and deterioration could begin again.
Just a few blocks east of Bresee stands Cannon School, a unique building that once housed elementary students who were part of District 118 schools. Named after one-time Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Joe Cannon, the school was declared unsafe in 2015 after a winter flood soaked its lower level. The damage included the school’s library and other rooms.
The flood, however, caused unhealthy mold to grow within the building. Students were housed in what was thought to be temporary space as school officials studied the issue and tried to develop a plan to restore Cannon.
Because of the extensive damage, the nearly century-old building would have had to undergo major rehabilitation. The extent of the proposed work would have caused Cannon to be brought into compliance with the Americans with Disability Act and other federal and state requirements. The scope of the work pushed the projected cost of the repairs into the millions of dollars.
At the same time, District 118 saw a decrease in its student numbers. A study showed former Cannon students could be housed in other buildings. Cannon’s space was no longer needed. It’s a scenario similar to the recent decision by the school board to close Garfield School — older building, high maintenance costs but too few students to make such a move practical.
Both Bresee and Cannon hold wonderful memories for many local residents. No one wants to see them demolished, but using tax money to maintain the buildings would not be an effective use of the public’s dollars.
It would be wonderful should private developers step up with a sound financial plan to rescue either structure. But given the number of years both buildings have sat empty, that’s not likely to happen.
Change isn’t easy, and sometimes it can claim things to which we attach a great deal of affection. That appears to be the future for both Bresee and Cannon. No one wants to see them demolished, but there appears to be no other practical choice.
