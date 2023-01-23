The first moves by Republicans who recently regained a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives again illustrate how national politics today — as conducted by both parties — focuses on partisanship and personality instead of governing.
Members of the GOP promise investigation after investigation into things the Democrats did while they held a majority in the House. The strategy by both parties appears to be to investigate all sorts of incidents, regardless of whether they bear any consequence on the nation as a whole.
Led by demagogues whose intent is to incite the passion and prejudices of their followers against the voices of reason and moderation, firebrands on both sides of the political aisle hope to gain personal power at the cost of effective government. Their efforts are fueled by the seemingly limitless number of broadcast media outlets and the viral social media that value sensationalism above anything else.
Make a wild claim — the wilder the better — about a political opponent without a shred of substantiation? Great! It can be repeated and repeated and repeated, launching rumors and transforming falsehoods into “the truth.” It might even earn the claimant several interviews on the network sympathetic to his or her party. Great for the claimant’s notoriety. Bad for good government.
Then when those claims are disproven by facts, little to nothing can be heard in the way of a retraction, leaving the lie for people to believe.
Lost amid all this noise are elected officials who want to do the jobs to which they were elected — serving the public.
Compromise, the act of giving a bit to an opponent in order to get a bit of what you want, is impossible. Anyone willing to even talk about meeting in the middle of an issue becomes target for flamethrowers from their own side, which again does little other than incite the uninformed and those too lazy to think for themselves. Fear of such retaliation eventually silences moderate voices, and allows extremes to rule with benefit to few.
In place of compromise, which allows both sides to be winners, today’s politics practices a scorched earth policy where it has to be all one way or the other with nothing left standing in between the two points of view.
America has experienced this situation in its past. Unfortunately, these extremes rarely lead to any kind of beneficial result.
We have to hope that voices of reason in both parties can come together to form a majority that can move the nation forward. We have to hope that enough voters recognize the difference between candidates who want to serve the people and candidates who only want power for themselves. And we have to hope that it’s not too late for government to focus on people and not political interests.
