The end of classes for the school year provides parents the opportunity to help their children, even as young as infants, improve their ability to learn.
Scientists now know that the first five years of a child’s life are the most critical in the development of many skills that will serve that child well as he or she grows to become an adult.
The effort to improve those skills doesn’t require advanced degrees or elaborate equipment. The effort requires simply time — time for adults to interact directly, one on one, with a child.
The concepts are outlined clearly by 7-year-old Molly Wright in a 2021 TED talk titled “How Every Child Can Thrive by Five” that can be found on YouTube or the TED talk website.
Molly basically challenges adults to fulfill their role in a child’s ability to learn, to form strong relationships and to trust others. Adults can help children develop those important skills through simple play.
The talk outlines five critical elements to a child’s development: connecting; talking; playing; a healthy home; and community. Parents and other adults who can make these concepts a priority will provide exceptional benefits for a child.
Simple games and just spending time talking directly with a child between the ages of infancy and 5 help that child’s brain build the connections so critical for his or her ability to learn.
Teachers and daycare providers can help develop those connections a bit, but they cannot provide the consistent, persistent day-to-day effort that a parent or other adult sharing a child’s home can do.
When those interactions are taken away — when adults pay more attention to their phones or TV, or when their own interests instead of spending that time with their child, the child’s ability to learn falls short. According to the TED talk, children seek these connections naturally, and when they are not present the child can become confused and stressed.
These activities need to occur early and often in a child’s life for them to be most effective. Those same devices that can distract adults from these important activities also provide them with ideas and shared experiences that help their children.
Local libraries also can serve as a tremendous resource for adults looking for ways to help children through books, programs and other activities. Library cards are easy to get, and really aren’t even required to participate in many programs within the library itself.
For parents who must work, the little time available to spend with their children becomes even more important. Just plunking your kids in front of the TV while you go off to do something you want to do does little to improve their skills. In fact, it more than likely pushes them behind others when they do start formal classes.
Becoming a parent carries tremendous responsibility. Aside from providing shelter and food, the studies of children’s development also show developing these learning skills rank among the most important thing a parent can do for his or her child.
Commit during these weeks of summer vacation to spending special time with each child in your home. Talk. Play. Have fun. These simple things play a valuable role in every child’s development.
