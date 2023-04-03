As tornadoes danced north and south of Vermilion County last week and severe thunderstorm warnings popped up on weather screens, many local residents might have had their first thoughts about being prepared for bad weather.
The time to get ready, however, is not when lightning is flashing outside your window. Everyone in the Midwest should be thinking about tornadoes and what to do when the National Weather Service issues its next warning.
Vermilion County, and Danville especially, has been lucky in recent years in avoiding the kind of destruction tornadoes can cause. The county recorded 63 twisters from 1950-2021. According to the National Weather Service, the most recent report of a tornado in Vermilion County occurred near Ridge Farm in December 2021. Danville saw two tornadoes on June 8, 1993, that caused minor damage.
A tornado hit the county hard March 20, 1976, according to the National Weather Service. The F4 twister caused an estimated $2.5 million in damage. That would be close to $12 million in today’s dollars.
No one knows when the next big storm might hit, so plan now to keep yourself and your family safe. Find the safest place in your home and work place — in the basement, if you have one, or in an interior room with no windows such as a bathroom or closet. Talk with family members about how to contact one another in the storm’s aftermath. Cell towers might be knocked down, so phones might not work.
Put together a storm kit for your home and be sure everyone knows where it is stored. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security suggests these items: water, about a gallon a day for each person for two or three days; non-perishable food for several days, along with a manual can opener; a battery operated or hand-crank radio; flashlights; extra batteries for everything; a first aid kit; plastic sheeting and duct tape to cover things or create shelter; a wrench or pliers to turn off utilities; extra chargers for phones; and wipes, garbage bags and other personal hygiene items.
The most important factor is to be weather aware. Although tornadoes most often occur in late afternoon or early evening, they can strike any time. The 2021 twister touched down near Ridge Farm at 10:43 p.m. A 1961 tornado near Sidell hit at 4:40 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. So be sure you have a weather radio or phone app that will awaken everyone if a warning is issued.
Chances of finding yourself in a tornado’s path are small, but not impossible. Planning now will greatly improve your family’s chances of survival. Be ready. Be safe.
