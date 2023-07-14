Vermilion County is on the precipice of taking dramatic, positive action in confronting the serious problem of drug addiction and overdose deaths. It’s been a long time coming. As with other beneficial measures that can only be taken after careful community consideration and consensus-building, it will have been worth the effort.
The Vermilion County Board earlier this week voted its approval for initial funding to start a local Recovery Oriented System of Care (ROSC) to combat the scourge of drug overdose deaths.
The importance of this program — and its promise for positive results — is rooted in partnerships and widespread community participation and commitment. As those promoting the mental health initiative explain, ROSC involves people in recovery, law enforcement, probation, education, service providers and the community banding together to get people on the road to recovery from addiction and maintaining that recovery through programs and services.
The initiative calls for creation locally of a ROSC council with a full-time coordinator out of the Vermilion County Mental Health office. Advocates requested $75,000 from the county and $25,000 from the city of Danville to start the program.
Jim Russell is the executive director for the county’s mental health board office, and his has been the authoritative voice promoting the ROSC program. He has carefully explained the need for such a program and how it will be funded with the help of county and city resources. He has emphasized that drug addiction and overdoses are issues facing communities everywhere and require a collaborative approach.
With the county board’s wise decision this week to support the program, the initiative is well on its way. The Danville City Council’s Public Services Committee will discuss the issue of the funding request later this month.
In addition to the hiring of a coordinator, Russell explains that collective funding would go toward a comprehensive survey of needs and available services in order to start working to pull people together.
Such an initiative, Russell says, is important and urgent. During the last decade, there have been 16 to 20 overdose deaths in our county each year. The victims have ranged in age from their late teens to their 80s. They are non-stereotypical drug users — business people, professionals and students who got hooked on a substance that eventually took their lives.
It’s a complex problem that will require a range of strategies. “There’s not one single, simple solution to the problem of opioid overdoses in our country,” Russell said.
“We’re not going to stop overdose deaths just with this one effort, but if we can save one life it would be all worth our time and our money,” Russell said.
The ROSC system is one strategy that’s working elsewhere and beginning to work in Illinois. And it’s needed here. The county’s commitment is a good first start. The city should be quick to join the effort. We urge city officials to do so.
