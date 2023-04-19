Members of the Illinois House recently passed House Bill 2789 which, if passed by the Senate and signed by the governor, would prohibit the banning of books or other materials in public libraries.
The bill’s purpose reads, in part: “to encourage and protect the freedom of public libraries and library systems to acquire materials without external limitation and to be protected against attempts to ban, remove or otherwise restrict access to books or other materials.”
It’s disappointing that our society has reached a point where we have to protect libraries from efforts to limit access to all.
The bill passed the Illinois House by a 69-39 margin, with state Rep, Mike Marron of Vermilion County voting “no.” The bill was assigned April 12 to the Illinois Senate’s Executive Committee.
Libraries in America have long stood as examples of freedom of thought, serving as places where ideas from all sources are open to all. Libraries allow patrons to make decisions for themselves about what to read or what to leave on the shelf. It serves as one of the country’s best examples of individual freedom.
Parents, as always, should be able to limit what their children see. But that’s the job of the parent, not the librarian. In these days of computerized library card information, it should be easy for parents to provide a list of materials they do not want their children to read. Or, better yet, parents should accompany their children to the library so they know firsthand what is being checked out.
No parent, however, should be able to limit others’ access to books. Just because one parent doesn’t like a particular book doesn’t mean the next parent will agree. They can’t impose their standards on others.
The same should go for school libraries. Parents can limit access to material they deem unsuitable for their children by discussing curriculum choices with the teachers and letting the school library know what books are off limits for that particular family. Alternative materials should be available in most cases. Such situations actually create a learning opportunity for parents to explain their personal values to their children.
In both situations, parents should take the time to read the books they consider offensive, if they haven’t done so already.
Simply blindly following the suggestions of others might be an easy path, but it sets the wrong example for children. Choices should be made on the basis of personal knowledge, not some effort to score political points.
Public libraries open to varied ideas began in America before the United States existed. Freedom of thought, freedom of association, freedom of expression, freedom of religion — and from religion — were among the primary reasons the men of Lexington and Concord stood April 19, 1775, against British soldiers. Book bans stand as a clear opposite to that kind of freedom.
Members of the Illinois Senate should follow the lead of their colleagues in the House and pass HB 2789 and send it to the governor for his signature to protect the free access of ideas.
