At its height, the Covid-19 pandemic pushed the U.S. unemployment rate to 13 percent. The jobless rate has since recovered to 3.7 percent as of October.
Educators can only hope they see the same reversal in statistics for their students.
It should come as no surprise that Covid hurt students’ learning. Days in and out of class, virtual learning via computer and lack of continuity with teachers and staff shortages in schools throughout the area created a challenge that would be difficult for anyone to overcome.
For elementary students especially, the lack of in-class time during the pandemic is reflected in recent learning assessments. The Brookings Institution looked at learning progress in grades 3-8 earlier this year and found significant declines in math and reading.
The declines were even more dramatic in students considered at risk due to income or other factors.
The situation obviously presented many opportunities for students to neglect their class work, if not ignore it altogether.
Virtual online learning gives students the chance to log in — and tune out. Imagine the difficulty of controlling a classroom full of elementary students when they all are within the same room. Now imagine the almost impossible task of keeping 20-30 elementary-age students focused and on task via 20-30 computer screens.
Virtual learning also robs students of one-on-one contact with their teachers, despite efforts of schools to provide as much help as possible with lessons while virtual learning was under way.
Experts say the students can catch up, but it will require more time on their lessons. That can happen in just a few ways: more time in the classroom, which is unlikely for a variety of reasons; assistance from tutors, which are available at the local Boys and Girls Club as well as other organizations; summer school; or more help at home from parents.
The latter is the real key to students’ success. Without parents who make learning a priority, children will not reach their full potential.
No one expects parents at home to become as effective as teachers. But parents can make use of a number of ways — including better oversight of their children’s homework and other assignments — to encourage learning.
One of the easiest ways is for parents to read with their children. Libraries in the area can help find books appropriate for all reading levels. Parents can spend 15 or 20 minutes a day reading with their children or going over simple math problems.
The best way to ensure your child falls behind? Ignore their school assignments altogether. Criticize teachers, schools and learning in general. Not checking homework or assignments. Blame the pandemic for doing nothing.
Parents can check with their child’s teacher for suggestions on how to help and for guidance when they hit rough spots.
Education stands as the best way to improve every child’s opportunity to succeed as an adult. But schools cannot perform miracles. When parents play a significant role in their children’s learning, their children benefit in significant ways.
