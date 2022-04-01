Illinois has a less-than-stellar reputation when it comes to the performance of state government and its procedures for adopting and implementing public policy. Indictments, convictions, plea deals and prison terms have too often resulted from high-level shenanigans by its officeholders.
While acknowledging this checkered past (and present), it’s important to make note of a particular segment of public policy that Illinois is getting right. In fact, it joins just a few other states as being an example of how to bring our democratic form of government closer to the people.
As was recounted in a special report in February by the CNHI News Service, a number of legislatures in red states across the country have gone to extremes to clamp down on voter access to the voting process. Hopes that a federal law would prevent the trend from spreading and make ballot access more consistent across the country were dashed when Democrats on Capitol Hill fell short of the votes needed last winter to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.
Voters in Illinois can be proud that their state is not part of the anti-democratic movement flourishing in Republican states to restrict voter access and suppress turnout, mainly among voters of color and other minorities. In fact, while other states passed draconian laws making it harder to vote, Illinois actually has expanded ballot access by allowing same-day registration, no-excuse absentee voting and requiring no ID at the polls.
The end result in more voter-friendly states is higher turnout at the polls. Illinois’ turnout in 2020 was more than 68%, higher than the national average of 67%. Compare that to Indiana, which has among the most strict voter rules in the country. Indiana’s 2020 turnout was 61%, which placed it among the worst in the country.
Danville and Vermilion County have a diverse population with relatively large minority voter bases. People here will benefit greatly this year and in the future from their state’s recognition of voting rights and access. But they should remain vigilant in guarding those rights. Knowing to what extent some segments of American politics are going to roll back and restrict those rights should be a warning sign that they should not not take this good fortune for granted.
